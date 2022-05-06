RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.70 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $36,058.80 or 0.99986843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $105.70 million and $26,295.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

