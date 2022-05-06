Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.75.

Russel Metals stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

