S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €28.50 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.50 ($30.00) price target by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR SANT traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €16.20 ($17.05). The company had a trading volume of 88,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. S&T has a twelve month low of €11.22 ($11.81) and a twelve month high of €23.94 ($25.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.38 and its 200-day moving average is €16.80.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and consults and sells third-party hardware and software products.

