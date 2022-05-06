Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.98

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 733698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

