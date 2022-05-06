Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.33.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saia by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Saia by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Saia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,143. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.