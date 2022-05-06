Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $170.52. 169,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,854,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.