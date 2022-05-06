Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

SAL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

