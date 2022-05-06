Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,003. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,793 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4,023.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 387,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 377,652 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

