Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.35.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

