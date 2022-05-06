Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$11.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.27.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.78. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$867,968.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,869,694.99. Insiders have sold 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249 over the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

