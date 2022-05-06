Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.31

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 174801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.57.
The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.