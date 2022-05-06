Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.31

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 174801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.57.

The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

