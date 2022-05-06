Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,272. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $630.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after acquiring an additional 372,615 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.