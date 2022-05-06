SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €136.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €135.21 ($142.33).

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €95.22 ($100.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. SAP has a 52 week low of €94.04 ($98.99) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($136.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.