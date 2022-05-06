Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sapiens International has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

