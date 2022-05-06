Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00221348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039619 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,441.56 or 1.97598815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

