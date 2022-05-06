Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.50

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 27251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $13,065,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

