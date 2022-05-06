Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SDGR traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,219,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,703.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,796,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $4,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

