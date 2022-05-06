Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 175.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

