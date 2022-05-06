Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.17

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 4746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

