Scotiabank Cuts Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

