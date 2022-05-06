Scotiabank Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.37.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$1.41 on Friday, reaching C$50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,063. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

