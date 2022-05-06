Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.54.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

