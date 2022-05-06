Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Seabridge Gold worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 671,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

SA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $17.36 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

