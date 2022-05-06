Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

SBCF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

