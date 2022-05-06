Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the period. Security National Financial accounts for approximately 3.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Security National Financial worth $25,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 130.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNFCA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 21,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,181. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $187.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.46.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

