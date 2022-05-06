Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
SEM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 712,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.