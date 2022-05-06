Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 712,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

