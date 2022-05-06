Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Up 5.7% After Earnings Beat

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.83. 2,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 741,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

