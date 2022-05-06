SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SLQT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,296,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,484. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $431.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.32. SelectQuote has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

