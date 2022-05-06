Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.

Shares of SRE traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.90.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

