Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,996 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.90. 1,634,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,974. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.04). Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

