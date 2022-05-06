Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.36

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Semrush by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semrush by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

