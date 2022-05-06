Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SENS stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $616.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,304 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,075,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after buying an additional 4,404,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,425,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 791,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

