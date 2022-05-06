Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Repurchase $394.00 million in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Service Co. International stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.54. 1,441,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,359. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

