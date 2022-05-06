Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:SESN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,238. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.