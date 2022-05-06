Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
NASDAQ:SESN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,238. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
