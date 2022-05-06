Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Raised to $65.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($30.48) to GBX 2,570 ($32.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.46) to GBX 2,551 ($31.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,038.75.

SHEL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $56.98. 126,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,187. Shell has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $58.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $82,722,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $72,518,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

