Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,317.50 ($28.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,083.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.55) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,574.20 ($32.16).

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

