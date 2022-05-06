Shivom Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (OMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene. Over the last week, Shivom has traded flat against the dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.