Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €151.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €147.20 ($154.95).

SAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ETR SAE traded up €2.50 ($2.63) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €87.34 ($91.94). The stock had a trading volume of 148,920 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €79.71 and a 200-day moving average of €108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 12-month high of €182.00 ($191.58).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

