Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $33.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,173. Shopify has a 52 week low of $395.86 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,021.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.75.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

