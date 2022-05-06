Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to “Sell” at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $660.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $981.70.

Shopify stock traded down $34.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,173. Shopify has a 1-year low of $395.86 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $598.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,021.89. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $84,008,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

