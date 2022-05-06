Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CBOX opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.60) on Tuesday. Cake Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428 ($5.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.94. The company has a market capitalization of £83.40 million and a P/E ratio of 16.53.

In other Cake Box news, insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev purchased 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,982.40 ($41,202.25).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

