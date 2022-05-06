Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 107.80 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.08 million and a P/E ratio of 11.23. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 94.80 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.36.

In related news, insider Helen Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,241.72).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

