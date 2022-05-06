SHPING 24 Hour Volume Reaches $439,310.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $24.62 million and $439,310.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,061.22 or 0.99993567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00029982 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

