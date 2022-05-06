Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sigma Lithium.

SGML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 447,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,770. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $3,114,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $6,714,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

