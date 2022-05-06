Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 94,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,117,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after acquiring an additional 537,188 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,828,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

