Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $92.68. 2,872,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

