Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,172 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The stock has a market cap of $522.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

