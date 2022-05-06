Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.60. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $1.571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

