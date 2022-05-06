Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

