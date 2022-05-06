SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Shares of SPNT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 1,002,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,112. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $970.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

